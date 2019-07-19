What you need to know about new beachfront development

Work will soon begin along The Coast Rd in association with new Skennars Head housing development, Aureus.

ROADWORKS associated with the new beachfront development, Aureus, will begin at Skennars Head this month.

The works will affect The Coast Road and Headlands Drive.

Work hours will be 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

Residents may experience delays, particularly during peak hours including school drop-off and pick-up times.

Drainage construction will take place on The Coast Road early on in the project and at night, between 6pm and 7am Monday to Friday.

The existing southern access to Skennars Head, through Headlands Drive, will eventually close.

The section before Killarney Crescent will become a carpark and a new southern entrance to the suburb will be built opposite Sharpes Beach.

A roundabout will be built on The Coast Road to allow for smoother four-way traffic flow.

An underpass will also be build beneath the new road, connecting paths to an existing underpass.

Any queries should be directed to info@aureus.com.au or call 02 9160 6484.