What you can do to help stop domestic violence

A community issue: Learn how to report domestic violence in your community

A community issue: Learn how to report domestic violence in your community

COMMUNITY members have the opportunity to undertake bystander training in Lismore and learn how to report to police if they witness a stranger, neighbour or family member in need.

From October, 2018 until September, 2019, 198 domestic violence incidents occurred in Lismore, 51 cases in Kyogle, 106 in Ballina and 114 in Byron Bay (NSW Bureau of Crime Statistic and Research).

These are only the reported cases.

From October, 2018 until September, 2019, the court issued 248 apprehended domestic violence orders (AVDOs) in Lismore, 56 in Kyogle, 150 in Ballina and 119 in Byron Bay (NSW Bureau of Crime Statistic and Research).

ADVOs are made by the court to protect individuals from violence, threats, and harassment from spouse, de facto partner, ex partner, family partner, carer or person living in the same household.

On Friday March 6, from 9am-1pm, the Active Bystander Conversations training presented by Men and Family Centre and the Women Up North will run as part of the Lismore Women’s Festival at City Hall.

Project Coordinator and Facilitator, Sarah Drury from ARC Gender Relations, Men and Family Centre said active bystander training supports the whole community to take responsibility for the cultural and social issues surrounding domestic and family violence.

“There is a growing understanding that we all have a role to play in changing the cultural and social values that underpin a society,” Ms Drury said.

Number of DV Reported Incidents by Women Up North Service Areas

A domestic violence officer from NSW Police said people have a misconception that abusive relationships are only when physical assault occurs.

“That is usually the result of years of emotional, psychological and financial isolation,” a spokeswoman said.

NSW Police said bystanders becoming witnesses was the fastest way to end the ‘scourge’ that is domestic violence.

”When a case is only a victim’s word against an offender, the offender will almost certainly plead not guilty,” a spokeswoman said.

NSW Police said bystanders becoming witnesses can change a victim’s life.

A statement from a witness was the gold standard of evidence in court.

“In my experience, people want to do the right thing – but when they hear arguing or something occurring in a home, they aren’t sure whether calling the police will make it better or worse,” the spokeswoman said.

“Please call. Often, victim’s of domestic violence have been in abusive relationships for so long, they see the behaviour as normal.”

The training explores how bystanders can intervene in gender-based (and other forms of) violence, in everyday conversations and situations.

“An offender’s behaviour gets gradually worse over a long period of time, so that the victim feels they are to blame, that they don’t deserve help, or that there is no one who can help them,” a spokesperson from NSW Police said.

The workshop will show how gendered social norms and subtle sexist attitudes are linked to disrespectful and abusive behaviours.

“An anonymous phone call can plant the seed of hope in someone who thought they were alone.”

According to the Australian Institute of Housing and Welfare, DV against children and women cost Australia $22 billion in 2018.

“It can reinforce that they aren’t imagining the seriousness of their situation and can encourage them to reach out for help.”

The training develops practical, active bystander intervention skills and emphasises all genders are welcome to attend.

The workshop will be funded by Health NSW through the Lismore Domestic Violence Liaison Committee.

Bookings are required as spaces are limited: 6621 7730 manager@wunh.org.au

Report by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistic and Research recorded domestic violence related assault incidents by local governments from October 2018 – September 2019:

Incident Local Government area Number of incidents Rate per 100,000 population Rank Kyogle 51 568 32 Lismore 198 451 54 Byron Bay 114 335.4 75 Ballina 106 243.9 94

NSW Bureau of Crime Statistic and Research recorded domestic violence related assault incidents by local governments from October 2018 – September 2019:

NSW Bureau of Crime Statistic and Research recorded Domestic (ADVOs) for Oct. 2018- Sep. 2019: