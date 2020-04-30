What you can do to help end COVID-19 lockdown

There are many things you can do today to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: GETTY

There are many things you can do today to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: GETTY

WE ARE all pretty desperate to see an end to home isolation. So, what do we need to do to help ease restrictions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic?

Information is changing rapidly, and a subscription to The Northern Star makes it easy to find the latest advice from authorities in one spot.

For just $1 you can get all the latest news from across the region for 28 days, with no lock in contract.

And it's as easy as clicking here.

Here are just a few stories we have online that can help stop COVID-19 from spreading and to help us get out into the community faster.

>>> The Premier's secret coronavirus matrix

>>> How many COVID-19 cases have recovered in your town?

>>> Health authorities want you to get tested now

>>> Are we getting the message to get tested for COVID-19?

>>> Will you download the COVID-19 app?

>>> Best way to do your shopping

>>> Should you send your kids to school?

>>> What we need to do to lift restrictions