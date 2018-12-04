What you can, can't put in recycling bin changes

House With No Steps employee and Materials Recovery Facility worker Michael McKee is one of the stars of the new #RecycleRight campaign.

THERE have been changes to what you can put in your recycling bin.

Northern Rivers councils have joined North East Waste's Recycle Right campaign to alert residents to the changes.

Ballina Shire Council's strategic waste officer, Christine Pitman, said "it's back to basics" when it comes to recycling.

The changes have been introduced due to what is called China's National Sword Policy which from January this year saw China enforce restriction on the importation of recycled materials.

According to the NSW Environment Protection Authority's website, China, until recently, accepted more than 30 million tonnes of waste from all over the world every year, with Australia contributing 1.25 million tonnes of recycled material in 2016-17.

The new policy in China now enforces a strict contamination limit of 0.5%.

North East Waste Coordinator Jeanie McKillop said: "It's important to remember our recycling is a product that forms part of a continuous cycle".

"Unlike landfill, a closed system where items are buried in the ground and lost forever, recycling keeps coming around.

"Where our recycling goes is dependent on market needs - the existence and profitability of companies who use recycled content to manufacture new items. The recycling industry is ever-changing and therefore what we can put into our yellow recycling bins changes accordingly.

"This can make things confusing, however it's up to each of us to refine our recycling practices even further and ensure it stays in the system," she said.

Ms Pitman said that has impacted the local area, and residents are asked to think carefully about what is placed in the recycling bin, as one contaminated bin leads to an entire truckload of recyclables being sent to landfill.

Some of the big changes are: you can no longer put soft plastics (including plastic bags) in the recycling bin, nor lids, polystyrene and biscuit trays.

Ms Pitman said if you are in doubt, don't put the item in the recycling bin.

The message from council on what you can and cannot put in the recycling bin is:

1. Keep it simple:

only recycle hard plastic bottles and containers, glass bottles and jars, steel and aluminium cans, paper and cardboard;

2. Keep out soft plastics:

including ALL plastic bags, even if they have a recycling symbol, are degradable or compostable, and other soft plastics such as plastic film, chip packets, bread bags and biscuit trays;

3. Keep out small items:

anything smaller than a credit card. All lids must now be removed from bottles and those smaller than a credit card placed in the general waste bin;

4. Keep it safe:

no strapping, hose, netting, wires, building materials, broken glass, chemicals and other hazardous materials that can harm the sorting workers or damage the machines;

5. Keep it clean:

rinse or wipe any excess food and drink from all bottles, containers and tins before placing them in your recycling bin. Keep out food scraps, nappies and soiled paper;

6. Keep it loose:

put each item into your yellow lid bin separately, don't bag, box or contain your recyclable items.

Items placed in the recycling bin also have to be clean.

There is always an opportunity to buy things packaged in recyclable materials, Ms Pitman said.