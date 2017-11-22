What you can buy for $1 today

WHAT DOES $1 BUY? Well, it'll get you a single glass or Christmas decorations at Kmart - or a six-month news subscription.

WHAT DOES $1 BUY? Well, it'll get you a single glass or Christmas decorations at Kmart - or a six-month news subscription. David Mager/Pearson Learning Gro

WE think paying a $1 a day for your local news is pretty good value.

Just think, if you reached into your pocket and pulled out a gold coin you could be getting unlimited digital access to The Northern Star, The Daily Telegraph, plus The Northern Star newspaper delivered to your door six days a week.

That provides unprecedented access to the latest news, sport, business, entertainment, event and council coverage.

No one is going to cover The Northern Rivers like we do with a team of dedicated reporters and photographers bringing the news as it happens.

We are the largest newsroom north of Newcastle and have been a vital link in the region for the past 141 years.

That's why we think the journalism we bring you is worth paying for.

After all, what else can you buy for a $1 these days?

To compare we went out and found a few things you can buy for a buck.

From Woolworths you can purchase:

1.5L water

1L soft drinks 75c

A Pink Lady apple

Chupa Chup

Items from Kmart include:

A single glass

Christmas decorations and ornaments

Santa hat

The Reject Shop offers:

Assorted pens

Birthday candles

A toothbrush

Kitchen utensils (plates, mugs, etc.)

Coles purchases include:

A muffin

Canned spaghetti

Jelly crystals

Popcorn

Two Granny Smith apples

McDonald's loose change menu offers:

A frozen coke

A hamburger

A sale on iTunes, customers can purchase:

99c song

iPhone Apps under $1

And finally at a Newsagent you can still purchase a $1 scratchie.

What will you be spending your dollar on?