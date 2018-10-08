How a council decision could save families money

Kyogle Council are set to discuss pool prices at the next meeting.

FAMILIES on a limited income in Kyogle are about to get a break this summer if councillors are in favour at Monday's Kyogle Council meeting.

During the meeting, Cr Danielle Mulholland will seek that council alters the 2019-2020 fees and charges to provide a discount for a family pass to the council pool for concession holders.

She said, currently there was a discount for concession holders for individual tickets, both single and yearly and half yearly, but nothing in the way of a discount for a family pass on a concession.

"Families eligible for concessions elsewhere are paying the same as a family with two incomes and often two adults and kids," Cr Mulholland said.

"At the end of the day we have people in the LGA on a limited income, they have families - this is council's way of responsibly responding to those needs.

"This discount will provide lower income families with an opportunity to participate in pool activities during the pool season and encourages them to buy season passes."

She said at this stage council didn't know how much the family concession pass will be, only that it will be "a heavily discounted price".

"It means more people can use the pool - it's not going to cost them as much money, it's a family activity with great health outcomes," she said.

She said if the motion is passed, the new fees will come into effect next year, because you would have had people already this financial year buying their season passes.

"The pool is one of the greatest resources Kyogle's got, it's a lovely pool and the work we are doing there to turn it into a sports stadium - it's going to be spectacular."

The current fees associated with the three pools offer pension/concession holder discounts at 75% of the normal fee for:

General entry

Single season pass

Single half-season or school holiday pass

There are currently no pension/concession discounts for:

Family entry passes

Family season passes

Family half-season or school holiday pass

10 ticket discount books

Prices: