What will you dress your dog up as?

IF YOU see a 200 hundred strong crowd of dog owners walking past Trinity Catholic College this Sunday don't get a fright.

It is the Paws in The Park event held at the Lismore Rugby Club, with a walk down to Lismore Rugby Grounds.

Tommy was picked up by a cattle truck and ended up travelling to Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and finally Lismore.

Dr Campbell said no one wanted him because he was too shy to be a cattle dog.

He organised a mate who drives a truck to pick him up from the Snowy Mountains and in course the young red healer ended up seeing most of the country.

This is the sixth Paws in the Park that has been held and will include fashions on the field, tennis ball lotos, bandaged buddies, and seven legged races.

Paws in the Park organiser Jane Spinaze said she once brought her dog as an 'Ipug' for best dressed category.

"It is a charity fun day encouraging dog owners to get out and socialise with other pooches for the morning,” Ms Spinaze said.

"It is encouraging responsible dog ownership and socialisation skills.”

She said the $10 entry fee per dog would go to local charity services NR animal service and NR wildlife carers.

There will also be games, BBQ brunch, hydro-baths, coffee, nail clipping and vet tent.

Local dog groomers will charge $20 hydro-baths that will also donated to Northern Rivers Animal Services.

"I just love having all these community dogs getting together.

"It is lovely to see people and dogs interact and make new friendships.”

Event starts at 9:30 behind the PCYC on August 27 and will run for the morning with facepainting and kids activities and great prizes up for grabs.