What will the weather look like over the next few days?

31st Mar 2017 12:41 PM
Colemans Bridge over the Wilsons River, Lismore.
Colemans Bridge over the Wilsons River, Lismore. Cathy Adams

A DUTY Forecaster has described the weather conditions on the Northern Rivers over the next few days as "generally easing.”

She said the highest totals in the 12 hours to midnight were:

Mullumbimby Creek, 76mm

Myocum, 83mm

The Channon, 32mm

Terania Creek, 56mm

Dunoon, 46mm

Nashua, 46mm

The Northern Rivers will continue to experience showers - persisting over the next week.

There will be a shower or two today and tomorrow, but "nothing significant, less than 5mm”.

Winds will also ease by the evening.

Damaging surf is anticipated.

High tides could also be experienced , possibly the highest astronomical tides of the year.

Topics:  northern rivers environment northern rivers flood rain weather prediction

