Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emma Ochella, Jojo Newby and Michael Casement are some of the people who will form part of the Future Clarence Valley feature.
Emma Ochella, Jojo Newby and Michael Casement are some of the people who will form part of the Future Clarence Valley feature. Adam Hourigan
News

What will the Valley look like in 2050?

TIM JARRETT
by
29th Jul 2019 12:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT sets one regional town apart from another? Is it the people, is it the local economy, is it the natural wonders? The answer is probably all of the above.

With this in mind our Future Clarence series begins, using data analysis from renowned demographer Bernard Salt to contribute to a conversation over the vision and aspiration for the Clarence Valley.

"What is the vision for this area 2030? And what is the aspiration for 2050?" said Bernard Salt.

"Every community - whether Sydney or Gundagai - should be thinking about what your town will look like in 2030 and then asking themselves 'What do we think we can do by 2050?' to set it up for the next generation."

Underpinning Mr Salt's analysis was the number of young people leaving the Clarence, a familiar scenario for many regional towns and something he says should help guide the conversation.

Over the next two weeks we will showcase just a fraction of the entrepreneurs, small business owners, political leaders and business leaders and community members who will play a part in driving the future of the region. But it does not end there.

Future Clarence Valley is an opportunity for everyone in the community to contribute to a discussion about what we want as community and what can be achieved. So get in touch.

More Stories

bernard salt demographics future clarence valley futurecv
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'HORRIBLE': Cows subjected to cruelty after escaping farm

    premium_icon 'HORRIBLE': Cows subjected to cruelty after escaping farm

    Community WHEN Don Durrant went searching for three of his cows, he came across a disgusting sight. (WARNING: graphic images).

    Casino man ran into classroom during 'ice-fuelled rage'

    premium_icon Casino man ran into classroom during 'ice-fuelled rage'

    Crime Police created a perimeter around the school during the incident

    LAST CHANCE: Who is the Northern Rivers cheekiest baby?

    premium_icon LAST CHANCE: Who is the Northern Rivers cheekiest baby?

    Parenting The poll closes soon, with the winner to be announced in the paper

    Get your 'old stuff' valued by experts for only $2

    premium_icon Get your 'old stuff' valued by experts for only $2

    Community IS THAT old vase from Aunty Dot of any value?