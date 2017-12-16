Menu
What will the Anglican Bishop say to the Muslim Scholar?

Anglican Bishop Sarah Macneil.
JASMINE BURKE
by

THIS in-depth conversation between mainstream Australia, represented by the Anglican Bishop Sarah Macneil, and the highly regarded Muslim scholar Dr Keskin offers an opportunity to examine some widely held ideas about Muslims and hopefully to dispel some myths.

The public conversation -'Mainstream meets Margin', is organised by the Northern Rivers peace group 'Remembering and Healing'.

Bishop Sarah (Diocese of Grafton) and Dr Keskin (Melbourne) will speak to the similarities between Islam and Christianity, exploring the common ground.

They will also look at the differences between Islam and Christianity, and the diversity within faith communities.

The conversation will include looking at shared values.

Also, strategies and challenges for practising faith and working in diverse religious and non religious contexts will be given some space.

Saturday December 16 2pm-4.30pm at Anglican Hall, 10 Zadoc St Lismore.

