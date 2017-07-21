What will happen to the old gallery?

Lismore City Council wants your say about the future of the Lismore Regional Gallery

THE question of what will happen to the old Lismore Regional Gallery building has now been raised following a weekly council briefing.

Furthermore in an upcoming council meeting the question of whether to rezone the building for commercial use or keep it zoned as community use land will also be discussed.

Councillor Elly Bird recently put the call out to the community on her Facebook page asking for suggestions on what the best use of the building could be.

The Lismore Regional Gallery have officially moved into their new home near the Lismore Library and Keen Street and the Lismore City Council business support staff temporarily located there for easy access are set to move out as the Category C small business grants approach deadline on October 13.

"The building will soon be empty," Cr Bird said.

"As soon as it becomes empty it becomes a question of what to do next," she said.

"Council has a significant infrastructure backlog and we have trouble maintain our current assets, so it is a real question of cost and maintenance. It is a significant community building with a lot of history, but it is also very old and maintenance won't come cheap."

"The question facing council is do we sell it or do we spend money to do it up and lease it to another organisation, or a third option is do we find a community use for the building.

"Council's budget is very stretched so this might be a harder option to realise.

"A very rough estimate from staff at the briefing was at least $100,000 to fix it up but that would be likely to attract $60k - 70k annual lease.

"It's a difficult decision and I am very interested in what the community thinks."

Cr Bird said possible community use had been mentioned in the 'Bridge to Bridge Masterplan' and the whole area was seen to have community significance for the town.

Lismore City Council has recruited Village Well to plan the revitalisation of the Lismore central business district, the riverbank and the new Lismore Quadrangle housing the library, Northern Rivers Conservatorium and regional gallery.

Suggestions on Cr Bird page included a shared space low rental small business hub, indigenous Cultural centre, a community run backpackers, private gallery, bed and breakfast style accommodation, Environmental education centre/museum, open parkland, or a youth centre.

While some commenters called for it to be knocked down so the land could be used, the overwhelming sentiment was to keep the building due to its unique look and feel.

Cr Bird encouraged people to make their suggestions known on the council Facebook page, or by contacting Councillors.

The Northern Star would love to hear your opinion. Comment here.