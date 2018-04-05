What will happen to old IGA building in main street?

The former IGA at 115 Summerland Way, Kyogle, may see new life after being closed for over 5 years.

THE former IGA at 115 Summerland Way, Kyogle could see some new life very soon after being closed for over five years.

A Facebook discussion on the Kyogle (friendly town) page has a sparked some initiative in the community to look at what business ventures could fill the 1403 square metre space.

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said in the next couple of weeks she would like to organise a "brain storming session” with the community to discuss possible options.

"In the next couple of weeks, I will put the call out, set a time, we will meet and go from there,” Cr Mulholland said.

Commercial Property Manager Chris Hazlett said there has been interest over the years, but nothing has come to fruition because negotiations fell through.

"Kyogle is a small place, this is a big space in the middle of town, it can be a challenge to even rent 500 square metres and make a business work," Mr Hazlett said.

"It's 1400 square metres which is a huge space for the centre of Kyogle and I think that's why it has proved difficult to lease.”

Cr Mulholland said she believed the reason it was taking so long to find a new tenant was because of the size and cost of the space.

"My understanding is the IGA wants to rent it to a single tenant,” she said.

"With the criteria that has been set by the IGA it is difficult to find that one tenant unless we come up with a model whereby we've got a cooperative but it will be managed by one person who will be responsible for reporting to the IGA.”

She said Kyogle Chamber of Commerce has been working really hard over the past couple of years to find a suitable tenant.

"It wouldn't be too bad for something like Country Target, which the Chamber of Commerce has talked about, or a similar type of shop that can fill a gap in the products we currently have available in the main street.”

However, Mr Hazlett said the owners have not ruled out leasing it in sub-divisions.

"I know they would be interested in leasing it out in smaller portions if the right person came along,” he said.

One proposal that floated around on the Facebook post was creating a cooperative for various local businesses.

Cr Mulholland said it would be a fantastic way to give all small business owners, who are working from home in the local government area, a space to showcase their products.

"We've got a lot of people working from home who do amazing things,” Cr Mulholland said.

"I've got over 40 people who work from home and that's just from one call out on social media.”

"To provide them with that shop front it will be huge, it will give them enormous exposure, we could even develop an online presence.”

Mr Hazlett said he thought the owners would be interested in a project like that.

"Absolutely, it's sitting there not gaining any income at the moment so they'd consider anything I would think,” he said.

Keep your eyes peeled for Cr Mulholland's post in the upcoming weeks if you wish to be a part of the decision.