What will council do about development that had no approval?

BALLINA Shire Council's approach to a venue it claims undertook illegal development works remains unclear.

The council considered the potential for further action against The Beach House East Coast at its ordinary meeting on Thursday.

It had previously raised Class 4 legal proceedings in the NSW Land and Environment Court against the owners of the Shelly Beach Rd, East Ballina property.

But these proceedings were discontinued.

The matter of whether any further action will be taken was discussed in a confidential session at Thursday's meeting.

The council's manager of strategic planning, Matthew Wood, said the council "decided on a preferred approach in relation to certain development works” at the meeting.

"However progression of this approach is subject to discussion with council's legal representatives,” Mr Wood said.

"Given this, further detail is not able to be provided at this time.”

The council began investigating works at The Beach House last August after construction work was undertaken without development consent.

It issued a stop work order last October.

The Beach House CEO Ryan Sharpley previously said he was "committed to the long term” and hoped there would be "a time in the near future when we can reach a point that sees us deliver an amazing asset for the local region”.

The venue has appointed a community liaison officer, who residents with concerns or queries can contact by emailing community@thebeachhouseeastcoast.com.