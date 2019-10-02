Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Beach House East Coast.
The Beach House East Coast. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

What will council do about development that had no approval?

Liana Turner
by
2nd Oct 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA Shire Council's approach to a venue it claims undertook illegal development works remains unclear.

The council considered the potential for further action against The Beach House East Coast at its ordinary meeting on Thursday.

It had previously raised Class 4 legal proceedings in the NSW Land and Environment Court against the owners of the Shelly Beach Rd, East Ballina property.

But these proceedings were discontinued.

The matter of whether any further action will be taken was discussed in a confidential session at Thursday's meeting.

The council's manager of strategic planning, Matthew Wood, said the council "decided on a preferred approach in relation to certain development works” at the meeting.

"However progression of this approach is subject to discussion with council's legal representatives,” Mr Wood said.

"Given this, further detail is not able to be provided at this time.”

The council began investigating works at The Beach House last August after construction work was undertaken without development consent.

It issued a stop work order last October.

The Beach House CEO Ryan Sharpley previously said he was "committed to the long term” and hoped there would be "a time in the near future when we can reach a point that sees us deliver an amazing asset for the local region”.

The venue has appointed a community liaison officer, who residents with concerns or queries can contact by emailing community@thebeachhouseeastcoast.com.

ballina business ballina shire council the beach house east coast
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Girlfriend hopes hospital death won’t tarnish chef's memory

    premium_icon Girlfriend hopes hospital death won’t tarnish chef's memory

    News AN APPRENTICE chef who died at Lismore Base Hospital has been remembered at a coronial inquest for his "kind and gentle nature".

    Local cancer projects recognised internationally

    premium_icon Local cancer projects recognised internationally

    Health Lismore cancer research has been recognised on the global stage

    Mystery benefactor gives 5 million litres of water for pool

    premium_icon Mystery benefactor gives 5 million litres of water for pool

    Council News Council can now reopen the pool despite ongoing drought

    Two cars, motorbike involved in crash on Ballina Rd

    premium_icon Two cars, motorbike involved in crash on Ballina Rd

    Breaking Traffic is affected in both directions after a three-vehicle crash