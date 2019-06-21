What will come of plans for a fast train now?

ALL ABOARD: Trying to make a case for fast rail.

IT'S already been a thing for decades in Japan, but plans for a high speed rail - promised by Labour pre-election, could be a reality for the region in decades to come.

The rail, if it came to fruition, would mean you could live in a regional area and commute to work in a major city normally hours away.

An announcement for $1 billion for the construction of the rail line by Mr Albanese was made before the May 18 election.

Labor's new leader Anthony Albanese said plans for the high speed rail would not fall by the wayside as a result of the election and said the Prime Minister should help the idea become a reality.

"I will continue to argue for conduction of a high speed rail link from Brisbane to Melbourne via Sydney and Canberra," Mr Albanese said.

The high speed rail down Australia's east coast would allow people to move between capital cities in as little as three hours at speeds of up to 350km per hour.

"High speed rail would also be a game-changer for communities along its path, including the Gold Coast, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Newcastle, the Central Coast, Southern Highlands, Canberra, Wagga Wagga and Shepparton."

Mr Albanese as previously told The Northern Star Lismore would also be a contender as a stop on the rail line.

"It would bring these communities closer to capital cities, allowing for increased commuting while also strengthening the case for regional business investment," he said.

"Scott Morrison should get on board."

Lismore MP Kevin Hogan said he was "a great supporter" of a high speed rail link between Sydney and Brisbane.

"As a member of the infrastructure committee, we have begun looking at preliminary concepts and funding structures," he said.

"I have spoken about this with former Nationals leader Tim Fisher, who developed the idea.

"It's early days but a very worthy project."