52 Pacific Parade, Lennox Head
What will a beachfront shack in Lennox set you back?

Rebecca Fist
11th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
WOULD you like to buy a beachfront home in Lennox Head?

Unless you have a couple of million dollars to drop on a property, you’re out of luck.

On Saturday, a beachfront shack on Pacific Parade sold for $2.1 million.

The shack is built on one of the last full-sized beachfront blocks at Lennox Head.

There were eight registered bidders who made 14 bids, and more than 50 people at the auction at 52 Pacific Parade.

On the 736 sqm of prime real estate, the two-car garage is almost the size of the two-bedroom, one-bathroom house.

The property has been treasured by the same family since 1956.

Heather Burgess, who has lived in the art deco style house since the 1960s, sold the house through McGrath Byron Bay and Ballina and was thrilled with the result.

A family from South East Queensland has purchased the house, with the aim to turn it into their family home in coming years.

Less than 30 years ago, in July 1991, the house was valued at $180,000.

As of February 27, the median house price in Lennox Head was $942,500.

The sale comes after a house, one block back from the beachfront block, on Stewart Street sold for $1.51 million.
It is the most lucrative sale in Lennox Head since the sale of 61 Ballina Street for $2.2 million in November.

