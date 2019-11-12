NOT OVER YET: Fire rating remains high for Northern Rivers

WHAT WE KNOW:

Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge: Watch and Act, remains out of control and impacting into the night. The fire is expected to impact on the areas of Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap.

Statewide Total Fire Ban is in place until midnight Wednesday November 13.

Mt Nardi fire: Watch & Act, remains out of control, impacting areas around Terania Creek, Tuntable Ck, Tuntable Falls, Huonbrook, Federal

Wardell fire: Advice level, under control

Border Trail, Woodenbong: Watch & Act, remains out of control

Pacific Highway closed between Woodburn and Tuckombil.

Summerland Way closed between Mt Lindesay and QLD border.

Important contact information during the bushfires:

Call 000 in an emergency

People in affected areas should register online with Register Find Reunite.

Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For general information and assistance call the Public Information Inquiry Centre on 1800 227 228.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to the RFS website for update.

Listen to your local radio stations, especially the ABC, and monitor the NSW Police Facebook site.

FIRE rating for The Northern Rivers remains High according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Hot, dry and gusty winds generated very dangerous fire conditions across large parts of New South Wales yesterday, and those conditions will be contracting to the Northeast today.

A Strong Wind Warning has also been issued for the Byron Bay Coast, Sydney Closed Waters, Coffs Coast, Sydney Coast and Batemans Coast.

Southernly change

BOM - WIND FORECAST ANIMATION: ANIMATION: A satellite image of NSW fires and forecast wind change from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Bureau of Meteorology Senior Forecaster Neil Fraser said air around Lismore overnight will be dry with a southeasterly change between 6am and 8am.

He added the wind in the Mt Nardiarea is expected to change direction again in the afternoon to a northeasterly, with winds carrying more moisture and with speeds of around 20km/h.

Bureau of Meteorology NSW Manager Ann Farrell said the wind change expected to reach the Northern Rivers at 5am today could "worsen things dramatically".

"As that wind change comes through, it's going to be very gusty, but a change in wind direction," the professional said.

"Once those winds turn southernly, that will immediately impact on those ongoing fires, it's going to mean that they are going to change their direction and the size of those fire fronts can also change."

Ms Farrell said although the change will mean a drop in temperatures, it could also increase the fire danger, besides the obvious danger of falling trees and power poles associated with strong winds.

"I'd urge people to keep aware of the situation," she added.

Emergency services

The New South Wales Police Force and New South Wales Rural Fire Service thanked the community for taking warnings seriously and taking action during yesterday's dangerous bush fire conditions.

"Catastrophic fire danger was recorded in the Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter and Illawarra/Shoalhaven areas, as predicted. Whilst conditions have eased, there is a large number of fires still burning throughout the State and residents are urged to stay up to date on fires in their area."

A Total Fire Ban remains in place for the whole of the state.

Transport

All XPT services will be suspended until Wednesday evening.

Sydney to Brisbane service cancelled today.

No Freight services running today

Express coaches will continue to operate from Casino to Wauchope (subject to road closures)

Brisbane service not running today

Passenger shuttle between Casino and Wauchope

Latest information on public transport - www.transportnsw.info or call 131 500

Welfare (Evacuation Centres)

Emergency services encouraged all people in and around fire affected areas to register online with the Red Cross operated Register Find Reunite site at https://register.redcross.org.au/

There are currently still 19 Evacuation Centres open currently as follows:

Northern Rivers:

Nimbin Showground - 33-37 Cecil St, Nimbin NSW 2480

Mullumbimby Ex Services - 58 Dalley St, Mullumbimby NSW 2482

Goonellabah Sports & Aquatic Centre - 50 Oliver Ave, Goonellabah NSW 2480

Cavanbah Centre Byron Bay - 249 Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay NSW 2481

Coraki Bowling Club - 17 Richmond Terrace Coraki NSW 2471

Ambulance

Be aware of potential hazards such as embers, falling debris, damage to surroundings and reduced visibility which can cause injury.

Paramedics are urging people in fire affected areas to wear any form of eyewear and loose clothing to cover your skin to assist in reducing any incidental injury.

NSW Ambulance recommends if anyone sustains any form of burn they should cool the affected area immediately with water - ideally running water - for a minimum of 20 minutes (for eyes ensure you flush the eye) and seek medical attention.

It is important that people really take care of themselves. If you have a pre-existing medical condition, make sure you have all your medications with you and readily available at all times.

NSW Ambulance is always here to help - never be afraid to call Triple Zero.

Health

What are fire retardants?

Fire retardants are used to slow the spread or intensity of a fire. They help fire fighters on the ground to control and contain a fire and help protect properties.

Fire retardants may also be dropped from aircraft during firefighting operations. Sometimes a red coloured pigment, made from iron oxide, is added so that those spraying can see where they have released the fire retardant. Fire retardants consist of detergent chemicals made from a combination of wetting agents and foaming chemicals, fertilisers (ammonium and diammonium sulfate and ammonium phosphate) mixed with thickeners (guar gum) and corrosion inhibitors (for aircraft safety). They are mixed with water to form a foam or slurry. Examples include, Angus Forexpan S and Phos-Chek WD-881, PhosChek D75-F and Phos-Chek D75-R.

The fire retardants currently used in Australia are of low toxicity. Testing shows these chemicals can produce minor irritant effects before they are mixed with water. The concentrated powder may cause minor respiratory irritation to workers who are handling it. Gels can irritate eyes, airways and the skin. Workers are required to wear gloves, goggles and dust masks when handling the powder. Risk assessments carried out in the United States and in Victoria demonstrated that the risk of health effects was very low, even to people who are accidentally exposed to the fire retardants during their application. The health risk from drinking rain water contaminated with fire retardants is also low, but the water may taste and smell unpleasant and consumption should be avoided.

First Aid

If eye contact occurs, rinse eyes with fresh water continuously for several minutes until all contaminant is washed out; if symptoms develop or persist, seek medical attention. If swallowed, rinse your mouth out with fresh water; then consult a doctor. If skin contact occurs wash the affected area with soap and water. For further information call the NSW Poisons Information Centre on 13 11 26.

The Commonwealth Department of Health has prepared information for community pharmacists in bushfire-affected areas.

The Chief Pharmacist is preparing additional content drawing on NSW legislation and this will be sent this through as soon as possible.

MoH has spoken with the Pharmacy Guild, Pharmacy Council of NSW and the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia (PSA) and they will circulate this information to their NSW members.

This is a high-level summary for the public (these points have been approved by the Chief Pharmacist):

If you do not have your Medicare, DVA or Centrelink card or have lost your medication due to bushfires, speak to a pharmacist. In many circumstances, they will be able to provide additional supply.

In accordance with emergency supply provisions, you can receive a three day supply of many medications without a prescription. Speak to your pharmacist.

If you require an urgent supply of oral contraceptives or cholesterol lowering medicine (statins), pharmacists can dispense a single PBS quantity to you, consistent with continued dispensing guidelines.

Agriculture & Animal Services

Include your animals in your bush fire plan.

If you can, take your animals with you. Assistance from AASFA is available if you attend an evacuation centre.

Bushfire affected landholders requiring emergency fodder, emergency water, livestock or domestic animal assessment are being urged to call the Animal and Agriculture Services Hotline on 1800 814 647.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and Local Land Services are providing assistance to landholders to manage animal welfare-related issues including

Emergency fodder

Emergency stock water (where there is an immediate animal welfare concern)

Animal assessment and veterinary assistance

Stock euthanasia and burial

Livestock feeding and management advice

Care of animals in evacuation centres

For concerns about pets, companion animals and wildlife please also contact 1800 814 647.

Utilities

Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.

Environmental Protection Authority

EPA staff have been deployed to RFS headquarters in Sydney and at local emergency operation centres across NSW.

These officers are providing emergency response assistance and environmental advice this includes identification of licenced premises, advice on management of hazardous sites.

EPA officers will continue to assist RFS for the duration of the bushfires.

Large volumes of waste have been generated from the bushfires and the EPA will continue to work with local authorities to ensure the waste can be appropriately moved and disposed of when it is safe to do so.

The EPA is also monitoring impacts on its licensed premises and providing advice to licensees about how to manage their sites given the challenging conditions. Critical infrastructure is also monitored, such as sewerage treatment plants and landfills, to mitigate environmental impacts.

Technical officers are also being deployed to support assessment of impacted buildings and sites to ensure environmental safety covering asbestos and chemical contaminants.

Advice to other agencies, including education and health, and local government regarding impact of fire foam and retardant.

Engagement on the State Recovery Committee to assist with the significant recovery effort resulting from this event. This work will continue many months post the fire impacting.

Maritime

Whilst the land is the most impacted, we are encouraging general public to also stay off the water.

NSW Maritime encourage boaters to stay off the water over the coming days until conditions improve. The fires are extremely unpredictable. So please take all the necessary precautions and put safety first.

Police

The NSW Police are working hard to assist people in their local communities.

For general information or assistance about the bush fires please call the Public Information Inquiry Centre on 1800 227 228.

For non-urgent assistance please call your local police.

Anyone who sees suspicious or illegal behaviour is urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Finally, if you require emergency assistance please call 000.