What we know about pistol-wielding pursuit allegations

Four people were charged over the incident involving alleged police pursuits and a replica pistol. Marc Stapelberg

A GROUP of people remains in custody over allegations of police pursuits in which police say a replica pistol was pointed at officers and other motorists.

Jai Sherratt, 25, Jasmine Sherratt, 18, Justice Uprichard, 18, and a 15-year-old were refused bail by police after the incident on Sunday.

Police will allege the incident began when they saw a Toyota Camry travelling erratically on Hinterland Way at Ewingsdale about 11.25am.

A number of pursuits allegedly ensued before the group was ultimately arrested at Pimlico.

But police will allege numerous members of the public were assaulted along the way.

Ms Sherratt, from Bracken Ridge, and Ms Uprichard, from Slacks Creek, are each facing charges of being carried in a conveyance taken without consent, in-company assault with intent to rob and possessing an unauthorised pistol.

According to court documents, Ms Uprichard's allegedly assaulted a man while armed with the silver-painted replica pistol, in Pimlico about 12.30com.

Court documents list Ms Sherratt's assault charge, which also allege she was armed with the pistol, as relating to a Tintenbar incident at 11.27am.

Mr Sherratt, also from Bracken Ridge, is alleged to have assaulted - while armed with a dangerous weapon - a man at Knockrow at 11.40am, another man at Ballina at 11.55am, a third man in Ballina at 12.05pm and another, in Pimlico, at 12.30.

Police will allege he stole the car from Kingston, Queensland, at 8.47am before driving recklessly and engaged in a police pursuit on various occasions on Ewingsdale and Knockrow later in the morning.

When she faced court on Monday, Ms Uprichard's lawyer told the court she refuted any allegation of having pointed the pistol at police.

The Sherratts did not appear before court and all three were refused bail.

They'll return to court on January 16, while the 15-year-old faced the Children's Court.