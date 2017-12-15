What was the best Northern Rivers school in the HSC?

NEW SOUTH Wales Board of Studies recently released their annual Higher School Certificate results-based honour roll, outlining the top 888 schools in the state.

The Northern Rivers had 13 schools that made the list.

Trinity Catholic College was our top performing local school, sitting 125th state-wide.

That ranking has climbed 70 spaces since their 195th ranking last year, with students accumulating a remarkable 122 Band 6 scores.

Trinity Catholic College principal Brother John Hilet said he was very proud of the achievements of both staff and students.

"The staff are incredibly proud of what the kids have achieved, especially when we were so heavily impacted by the flood," he said.

Ballina's Xavier Catholic College took second place locally with a ranking of 212 for 2017, dropping only three spots since last year, with students accomplishing 64 Band 6 scores.

In third place locally, with an astonishing increase of 215 places, The Rivers Secondary College - Kadina High Campus soared from 527th in 2016 to an impressive 312th this year.

Kadina's principal Ian Davies said that the school was very happy with the results.

"I think it shows the level of dedication and commitment of the staff who have worked very hard to support the students in their studies," he said.

"The results help to reinforce that public education can provide great opportunities for students, if they are willing to put in the effort and work hard to achieve their goals."

Here's the list of our best performing local schools, in order of ranking:

Trinity Catholic College (Lismore) - 2017 Rank 125; 2016 Rank 195

Xavier Catholic College (Skennars Head) - 2017 Rank: 212 2016 Rank: 209

The Rivers Secondary College (Kadina High campus) (Goonellabah) - 2017 Rank: 312 2016 Rank: 527

St John's College Woodlawn (Lismore) - 2017 Rank: 337 2016 Rank: 179

Mullumbimby High School (Mullumbimby) - 2017 Rank: 439 2016 Rank: 515

Byron Bay High School (Byron Bay) - 2017 Rank: 475 2016 Rank: 304

Evans River K-12 Community School (Evans Head) - 2017 Rank: 476 2016 Rank: 553

Casino High School (Casino) - 2017 Rank: 484 2016 Rank: 489

Kyogle High School (Kyogle) - 2017 Rank: 490 2016 Rank: 371

Southern Cross K-12 School (East Ballina) - 2017 Rank: 504 2016 Rank: 431

The Rivers Secondary College (Richmond River Campus, Lismore) - 2017 Rank: 516 2016 Rank: 498

St Mary's Catholic College Casino - 2017 Rank: 560 2016 Rank: 396

Southern Cross Distance Education Centre (East Ballina) - 2017 Rank: 575 2016 Rank: NIL

* Data supplied by the NSW Board of Studies.