What was Jacqui Lambie doing in Lismore?

IF you thought you spotted Tasmanian Senator turned political celebrity Jacqui Lambie in Lismore last weekend, you weren't mistaken.

The Australian-British dual citizen with a penchant for smashing the political correctness straightjacket had a coffee at The Bank cafe on Molesworth St, among other things.

While The Northern Star was unable to find a photo of the visit, it was confirmed by Ms Lambie's media adviser Glynn Williams.

Mr Williams said the former Senator was "enjoying some rest and recreation in that part of the world with her cousins".

"It was not a political visit as such," he said.

"She was basically enjoying all of the services on offer in Lismore."

Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie reacts after delivering a statement on her resignation in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, November 14, 2017. LUKAS COCH

Ms Lambie flew in last week for a speaking engagement at the Caravan Industry Association's 2018 national conference on the Gold Coast.

Mr Williams said since then she had been having a week's rest ahead of an upcoming appearance on Channel Seven's Sunday Night this weekend.

Ms Lambie has been working as a guest reporter for Seven since stepping down as a Senator last November due to the dual citizen debacle.

This Sunday's segment is "about Jacqui Lambie on dating", Mr Williams said.

"Channel Seven approached her and said 'do you want to try some dating apps' and the story went from there," Mr Williams said.

It's sure to be ratings gold.