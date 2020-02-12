What to wear on Valentine’s Day

As romantics prepare for the biggest date night of the year on Friday, The Iconic’s style guru has offered her tips for the perfect Valentine’s Day look

ROMANTICS are being urged to make a style statement this Valentine's Day.

As Queenslanders prepare to hit the town for the biggest date night of year on Friday, Nicole Adolphe, women's head of style for retailer The Iconic, said both men and women should take the opportunity to dress to the nines and show their personality through fashion.

Paris Miller wears a By Johnny dress and Dazie Ulta Heels dressed by The Iconic for Valentine’s Day/ Picture: Justin Lloyd

The top trends for women are the '90s strappy heel, the boilersuit and feminine puffed sleeves while men should try a statement shirt and the "smart sneaker" - canvas or leather kicks paired with chino pants instead of jeans for the "haven't tried too hard" date look.

"No matter how you are celebrating Valentine's Day this year, the most important thing is that you feel comfortable and confident in what you're wearing. If you feel great, you'll look great," Adolphe said. "The perfect V-Day outfit shows off your personal style, while also being an excuse to wear something you don't wear in your day to day. Have fun with what you choose to wear and don't take things too seriously."

Matt Jackson wears a Van Heusen jacket, Saba chino pants and Adidas sneakers, dressed by The Iconic. Picture: Justin Lloyd

For a dinner date she recommended a statement dress for women with strappy heels and bold accessories, and chinos with a crisp shirt and tailored jacket for men - adding a printed pocket square for a pop of colour.

A picnic or daytime date should be playful, with jumpsuits and two-pieces in breathable fabrics for women or a floral or gingham summer dress with strappy sandals and a pair of cat eye sunglasses.

"For an outdoor date, it's all about looking cool but casual," Adolphe said.

"(A daytime date) is the perfect opportunity to experiment with colours and prints to show your playful side … and if you're looking for something more edgy, try the long short denim trend, with a tee and fashion sneakers."

Men should try a party shirt with chino shorts or a slogan T-shirt or linen button-up during the day.

The Iconic's women's head of style Nicole Adolphe's Top Valentine's Day Trends

For Women:

Strappy Heel: A 90s gem that has made a huge comeback, the strappy heel is the perfect shoe to make any outfit look effortlessly chic. Thanks to their 'barely there' design, they are uber versatile, and can be styled with practically any look. My top picks would be the Dazie Ulta Heel and Tony Bianco Blossom.

Boilersuit: An all-in-one piece that is the ultimate mix of form and function. The boilersuit has continued to be a firm favourite across recent seasons and is a great option to transition from day to night for a fun, modern take on classic date night dressing. Not sure where to start? Check out the Steele Solange Jumpsuit.

Puffed sleeves: A date night go-to, whether you opt for a subtle touch or a bold statement, the puffed sleeve adds a feminine and flirty element to your look. It also gives you license to stick with block or monochrome colours, while still having that little extra 'something'. I love the subtle, red puffed sleeve on the Tussah Sandra Midi Dress. You could also try a puff sleeve crop with a pair of wide leg pants for a more casual feel.

For Men:

Statement shirt: Go loud this Valentine's Day with a statement shirt. It's the perfect way to bring a bit of personality to what could otherwise be a staple outfit of jeans and sneakers. Wondering where to start? Try the Huffer Twocan Party Shirt, Jack & Jones Aruba Resort AOP SS Shirt and the Han Kjobenhavn Boxy Shirt.

Chinos: The sweet spot between versatile and fashionable, chinos are a wardrobe staple, and Valentine's Day is no exception. The beauty of chinos is that they offer a level-up from the denim jean, and won't look out of place no matter whether you're at a fancy restaurant or on a picnic. My top pick is the Saba Baxter Chino Pants which comes in a range of colours.

Smart Sneaker: Previously reserved for strictly casual looks, the right pair of sneakers can help you nail the 'haven't tried too hard' look. Choose canvas or leather kicks like these Adidas Originals Superstar Sneakers to give a clean and polished look, and you'll be set for wherever the date takes you.