What to expect for Easter weekend Traffic

Motorists are advised of expected heavy traffic on the Pacific Highway near Woodburn in northern NSW this Easter long weekend.

Changed traffic conditions will be in place from Thursday 18 to Monday 22 April to keep motorists moving.

Motorists will be temporarily restricted from turning right from the Court Street Bridge onto the Pacific Highway.

Access to Woodburn Street will also be restricted with traffic unable to enter or exit Woodburn Street at the intersection with the highway.

These changes will be in place between 9am and 5pm from Thursday to Monday but the times may vary depending on traffic volumes.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists and the Woodburn community for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.