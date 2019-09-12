What to expect at this year's Lismore Cup

Fashions on the Field at the Lismore Cup 2018.

Marc Stapelberg

IT IS one of the Northern Rivers' premier horse racing days, and with an exclusive new marquee experience, there are even more reasons to visit the Lismore Cup.

Join punters from near and far for a day of racing, glamour and entertainment as the Lismore Cup returns next Thursday for the biggest and brightest day on the Lismore Turf Club racing calendar.

As well as the enormously-popular Punters Paradise Marquee and the sold-out VIP Marquee Enclosure, this year the Turf Club has introduced a new marquee experience.

The luxurious Moet & Chandon Marquee offers punters the opportunity to sip on sparkling Moet with a premium beverage package including Moët & Chandon champagne and nibble on an all-inclusive premium grazing menu by the award winning team from The Loft Restaurant Lismore.

The marquee offers an exclusive trackside location and front row reserved seats to the Lismore Fashions on The Field runway and judging.

With gates to open at 11am, make the most out of the free shuttle service to get you to and from the event.

Bar facilities with enclosure are also located in the area along the fence.

As well as the excitement of the cup, there's nothing quite like the fashion and glamour that come with a day at the races.

Fashions on the Field will return to give trackside fashionista's the chance to showcase their spring racing style.

There are five categories on offer, including best dressed man and young lady, classic lady, sophisticated couple and a millinery award.

For full details about the five categories on offer and to download the registration form, head to the Fashions on the Field link on the Lismore Turf Club website.

For more information on the 2019 Lismore Cup, including tickets and buses, visit www.lismoreturfclub.com.au.

The Lismore Cup will be held next Thursday, September 19 and tickets are available at www.lismoretickets.com.au.