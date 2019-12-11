What this woman did to land a $2482 speeding fine

Keeping the roads safe this Christmas – Fraser Coast Police will be enforcing safe practises on the roads this Christmas. Expect to be tested for speeding, drinking and drug taking. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

A WYRALLAH woman has made a bad start to the holidays.

Richmond Highway Patrol allege that on 6.45am Monday they saw a vehicle driving at a speed well over the posted limit on Wyrallah Road.

A radar check revealed the driver, a 30-year-old Wyrallah woman, was driving 100km/h in a 50km/h zone.

As a result she was issued a $2482 fine, had her license suspended for six months and had the number plates of the vehicle she was driving confiscated for three months.

Richmond Highway Patrol want people to be aware they are out and about 24 hours a day 7 days a week. There are significant penalties for people who drive at excessive speeds.