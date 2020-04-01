What this village shop is running out of may surprise you

Fedy store stocks everything you need at Federal Village. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

IN THE lush hinterland of Byron Bay, less than 1000 people live in Federal Village.

The Federal Store, affectionately called the Fedy shop, is seeing an increase in business since the coronavirus restrictions.

Amid the panic buying of toilet paper and the limits on alcohol purchases in major supermarkets, store manager Allen Rolfe said sales had increased at Federal by 10 per cent since the virus outbreak.

The items he is having trouble getting include pasta, flour, canned tomatoes and metho.

He managed to source three boxes of hand sanitiser from Lord Byron Distillery.

He kept one box for staff and customers and the rest sold out within eight hours.

"My single biggest concern is my workers staying healthy," Mr Rolfe said.

Masking tape marks crosses on the wooden floor to show customers where to stand to respect social distancing.

Half the shop is closed, and only staff can access some products, to stop too many people touching items.

Staff member 18 year old Briannon O'Hara has made face masks that sell at the store for $5.

They quickly sold out and she had to go home and sew some more.

There is one item being sold more than any other at Fedy shop.

"People can't get enough chocolate," Mr Rolfe said.

"It's the feel good factor."

The shop operates a pick up service for residents who don't want to enter the shop.

Customers can email fedyshopping@gmail.com and place their order.