What this Casino driver did to cop $1145 in fines

A LEARNER driver has been caught driving under the influence of drugs on the Bruxner Highway.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police will allege they stopped a vehicle on the Bruxner Highway in Lismore for a random breath test at 10am on Monday.

"The driver, a 21-year-old Casino man, produced a Learners Licence, however none of the passengers in the car had a current licence,” he said.

"The 21-year-old (tested) negative for alcohol but recorded a positive reading for methamphetamines and cannabis.

"At Lismore Police Station he provided another positive reading for methamphetamines and cannabis.”

He was issued an infringement notice for $877 for driving unaccompanied by a licenced driver and a further $268 for not displaying L plates on his vehicle.

The man's license was suspended on the spot for three months.

Sen-Const Henderson said other learner drivers should take note that if they break the law, they will get caught.

"If his drug tests come back positive he will be issued a $551 fine and handed an automatic licence suspension for three months,” he said.

"These are big fines and suspensions but they are there for a good reason.

"A learner driver is at a crucial stage of their driver education; they really do need to have a fully licensed driver with them. It called a Learner's licence for a reason.

"If you are on your L's and are driving unaccompanied remember this - when you are caught the fine will be $877 and your license will be suspended for three months on the spot.

"You won't be able to renew or upgrade your licence until you pay off the fine.”