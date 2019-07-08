Menu
A man has had his learner license suspended.
Crime

What this Casino driver did to cop $1145 in fines

Aisling Brennan
by
8th Jul 2019 3:45 PM
A LEARNER driver has been caught driving under the influence of drugs on the Bruxner Highway.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police will allege they stopped a vehicle on the Bruxner Highway in Lismore for a random breath test at 10am on Monday.

"The driver, a 21-year-old Casino man, produced a Learners Licence, however none of the passengers in the car had a current licence,” he said.

"The 21-year-old (tested) negative for alcohol but recorded a positive reading for methamphetamines and cannabis.

"At Lismore Police Station he provided another positive reading for methamphetamines and cannabis.”

He was issued an infringement notice for $877 for driving unaccompanied by a licenced driver and a further $268 for not displaying L plates on his vehicle.

The man's license was suspended on the spot for three months.

Sen-Const Henderson said other learner drivers should take note that if they break the law, they will get caught.

"If his drug tests come back positive he will be issued a $551 fine and handed an automatic licence suspension for three months,” he said.

"These are big fines and suspensions but they are there for a good reason.

"A learner driver is at a crucial stage of their driver education; they really do need to have a fully licensed driver with them. It called a Learner's licence for a reason.

"If you are on your L's and are driving unaccompanied remember this - when you are caught the fine will be $877 and your license will be suspended for three months on the spot.

"You won't be able to renew or upgrade your licence until you pay off the fine.”

Lismore Northern Star

