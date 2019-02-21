What the unpredictable Cyclone 'Omageddon' has in store

NORTHERN NSW is being closely monitored as Tropical Cyclone Oma continues to move toward south-east Queensland, with a cyclone watch issued from Bundaberg to Ballina.

The category two cyclone - which has been given the title 'Omageddon' on social media, entered Australia's area of responsibility earlier today and is continuing its ominous approach towards the Queensland coast.

"We're watching this system closely for impacts for the northern NSW coast,” BoM said.

Dangerous surf conditions will bring waves up to eight metres and winds are expected to exceed 70km/h over the next few days, with a Strong Wind Warning for Byron Coast in place today and a Gale Warning for tomorrow ahead of Oma.

A Severe Weather Warning for Abnormally High Tides and a Hazardous Surf Warning are also current.

BoM's current forecast also includes a good dose of rain for parts of the Northern Rivers - with some towns predicted to receive more than 200mm from Friday into next week.

Lismore could see heavy falls on Saturday with up to 100mm of rain predicted.

Up to 130mm could fall in Ballina over Saturday and Sunday, and more than 100mm for Byron Bay.

State manager for bureau NSW Ann Farrell said Queensland and Northern NSW will see impacts from the cyclone over the next few days even as it remains offshore.

"For Northern NSW we are looking at abnormally high tides...which could cause some inundation in low-lying areas. We're seeing some north-easterly swells coming in and that will create very hazardous surf conditions which we are already starting to see and they will increase.

"We're also expecting winds to increase and as the systems gets closer we're expecting rain to sweep in.

"The beaches will be unsafe over the coming weekend in Northern NSW.

"By the weekend there is the potential for damaging gusts depending on the movement of the system.

"Potentially severe weather warnings will be on the cards.”

NSW SES Operations Commander, Mark Somers said people need to start considering what actions need to be taken if the cyclone threat increases.

"Oma is expected to bring gale force winds, enhanced rainfall and very powerful surf to the north coast for the next four days. The SES is urging all Northern Rivers residents as well as visitors staying at caravan parks to secure annexes and any outdoor items that may blow around during these winds.

"Beachfront houses should prepare for big swells and possible coastal erosion, especially in areas such as Kingscliffe, The Pass, Clarkes Beach, Main Beach and Belongil, New Brighton and beaches in the south of the Byron Shire (Suffolk and Tallow),” Mr Somers said.

NSW SES Community Capability Officer, Janet Pettit said residents in the Northern Rivers need to be alert, not alarmed.

"The SES is urging residents to prepare their properties by tying down loose items, trimming tree branches close to houses and ensuring gutters are clean and in good condition.”