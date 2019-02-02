'What were they thinking putting that monstrosity here?'

DESPERATE measure for desperate times.

That was the message delivered by Ballina MP Tamara Smith when she urged the State Government to compulsorily acquire the West Byron Development sites, restore the land and incorporate it into Cumbebin Swamp Nature Reserve.

Ms Smith's call to acquire the land comes in the shadow of the March 23 state election and ahead of next Monday's meeting of the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel's which is set to discuss approving one of the two developments worth a total of more than $40million planned for the land just outside of Byron Bay.

"The government has an opportunity right now to enter negotiations to acquire this land at a reasonable cost before the subdivision is approved and the opportunity is lost forever," Ms Smith said.

She was joined on site on Friday morning by local Arakwal woman Delta Kay who backed the acquisition idea saying the land was not only important geographically but also spiritually.

"Protecting the integrity of Belongil Creek, having this land returned to Swamp Reserve and restored, would be important," Ms Kay said.

"The land has really important flora and fauna on it and though many may not see it, this land has many intangible cultural values for the Arakwal, it protects Byron Bay, and that is what the state government doesn't see."

As if on cue, a large wallaby emerged from the scrub nearby, crossed over Melalucca Drive and disappeared into the trees on the proposed development sites.

Ms Smith would not be drawn on how much such the acquisition would cost.

The twin plans, one from Byron Landowners Group and the other from Queensland based group Villa World, would see the existing 15 West Byron lots divided into more than 650 residential lots of varying sizes.

"Its really like asking what is the cost of the stroke of a minister's pen, I don't believe the cost would be prohibitive at all," Ms Smith said.

"This is a once in a generation opportunity to do the right thing for the community - do they really want people to drive past here for the next hundred years saying 'what the hell were they thinking putting that monstrosity here?' let alone all the other adverse impacts these developments will have on life here?

"If the government can afford to spend $1 billion ripping up perfectly good sports stadiums in Sydney they can afford to buy this important site.

"I urge the government to listen to the more than 5,000 submissions submitted by our community against this greedy and destructive development.

"If this development goes ahead it will threaten coastal wetlands, core koala habitat and the Cape Byron Marine Park and Belongil Creek. Not to mention the millions of tonnes of land fill, thousands of extra car movements on Ewingsdale Road and the doubling of our residential population in Byron Bay.

The meeting of the JRPP begins at 4pm on Monday February 4 at the Byron Community Centre.