Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

It’s a shock croc roadblock as big saltie cops a knock

by PHILLIPPA BUTT
25th Sep 2020 6:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LARGE and unsuspecting croc got the fright of its life when a vehicle - with an equally surprised driver at the wheel - ran over it on a flooded Cahills Crossing, Australia's most notorious causeway.

The croc was submerged on the Kakadu side of the crossing just metres from the exit point when a car drove from Arnhem Land into the crossing.

Committed to the crossing as the vehicle ploughed across the flooded waterway, the vehicle suddenly hit a bump.

In the video, a large croc's tail can be seen thrashing before the back wheel of the vehicle also bumps its way over the croc.

The 4WD continues on as the croc, which looks to measure several metres, quickly swims away down the river.

phillippa.butt@news.com.au


Originally published as What the flock? It's a shock croc roadblock: Big saltie cops a knock

crocodile wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Winds whip up fires across parts of northern NSW

        Winds whip up fires across parts of northern NSW

        News AVIATION support is assisting at one of four blazes in the Tenterfield Shire.

        10 years, $5M, one amazing coastal pathway

        Premium Content 10 years, $5M, one amazing coastal pathway

        News You will not be disappointed by this epic coastal pathway

        'Fly high': Promising sportsman and 'larrikin' remembered

        'Fly high': Promising sportsman and 'larrikin' remembered

        News Eddie Allen’s life has been remembered in a moving service

        ‘Urgent’ meeting to address worsening coastal devastation

        Premium Content ‘Urgent’ meeting to address worsening coastal devastation

        Environment "Waves could potentially break over that embankment"