What the Fires Near Me warnings mean

DURING times of high fire activity, people are desperate for information and are regualarly checking the Rural Fire Service app, Fires Near Me.

NSW RFS spokesman Greg Allen said while many residents had raised concerns over the lack of updated information, the Fires Near Me website and app contains the most up-to-date information people need to know.

"People look at the information on the app and think because it hasn't changed it means it hasn't updated, just because it is the same as it was earlier in the day,” he said.

"However this is false, and all information on the app remains current.”

He said the information on the app is re-assessed on average every 30 minutes and if the situation changes, the website is updated to reflect the information the public needs to know, but otherwise all information is considered current.

"The information changes as the situation does, so we encourage residents to continue to monitor Fires Near Me for all of the information they need to know,” he said.

Mr Allen said residents should monitor a fire's alert levels, and said they need to keep track of the alert level so they know what to do.

People may see a white diamond appear on the site. This indicates a fire or incident has been reported and is being investigated.

It may be a developing fire, or the incident may be dealt with quickly, or it may be that smoke has blown in from another area and a resident has called 000.

You should watch the site for updates. The 'diamond' will be upgraded to blue Advice level if neccessary, or removed if the investigation revealed there was no fire.

Watch the Fires Near Me app, listen to the advice of emergency services and stay safe.