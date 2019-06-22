What the community thinks of district park plans

PLANS for a district park in Wollongbar could be progressed further this month.

Ballina Shire Council will consider a report into concept plans, which include a skate park, for the Plateau Drive site at Thursday's meeting.

According to the report, an online survey found a skate park topped the list of the most desired elements for a district park.

A total of 66 per cent of respondents placed skate park plans in their top four priorities.

From a list of 14 possible inclusions to the park, the skate park was followed by public toilets (57 per cent), barbecue and picnic facilities (57 per cent) and exercise stations for teens and adults (40 per cent).

Respondents to the online survey were less fussed about plans for a themed interpretive footpath (4 per cent), collaborative art interpretive pillars (6 per cent), an arboretum and plantings (10 per cent) or a community orchard (11 per cent).

All nine written submissions received via email "centred around the proposed skate park in the concept plan", the report said.

Six of those supported the draft concept plan including the skate park, while three "opposed the plan based on its inclusion of a skate park".

After community feedback and other discussions, staff said in the report it was "appropriate" to make some changes to the first draft of the concept plan.

This included adding a junior play area including a play fort, suitable for aged three and up and swings, removal of the orchard and inclusion of more picnic tables and shade trees, adding an entry pathway from Plateau Drive and the addition of a permanent table tennis table.

Some matters to be discussed in the production of detailed plans will be the placement of shelters over some of the northern picnic tables, the location of waste bins in the same area and a hand ball court area on the basketball court, the report said.

Staff have offered councillors a range of options but have recommended they "acknowledge the extent of community feedback" and adopt the plan, then proceed to prepare the required documentation for its planning approval and ultimate construction.

Councillors will consider the matter at Thursday's ordinary meeting.