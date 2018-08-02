Menu
What should we name Kyogle's giant bush turkey?
2nd Aug 2018 5:29 AM

KYOGLE has a giant bush turkey and we think it's pretty great.

Built by local couple John and Chrystine Graham, the concrete turkey weighs 16 tonnes, is 8.5m wide, 4m high and 200mm thick.

You can't miss it as you head into Kyogle from Casino on Summerland Way.

And we just love John's story behind the turkey.

"I've lived here for all of my 66 years and spent my whole life with bush turkeys, I've always liked them," he said.

"I also did it because the name Kyogle means bush turkey in Aboriginal ... that's why we are called the turkey town.

"I said to my sons I'd like to put a big turkey up for the town."

And now the turkey is up. People love it.

So we think it deserves a name.

Send your suggestions to news@northernstar.com.au and we'll run a vote in the near future.

