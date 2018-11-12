What should happen in this village over the next 15 years?

RESIDENTS of Bangalow, business people and those who love the town are urged to read the Draft Bangalow Village Plan and tell the council what they think.

The Draft Bangalow Village Plan: Vision and Initiatives is an important document that has been prepared by council staff, in consultation with the Bangalow Village Guidance Group.

It sets out the aspirations of residents for their village and is intended to guide its improvements and development over the next 15 years.

Council planner, Jamie van Iersel, said staff have been working very closely with the Guidance Group for more than two years to develop plan.

"There are 19 community representatives on the Guidance Group, as well as three councillors, and the common theme at all of our meetings, and in all of our discussions, is the desire for local residents to make sure their town, its history and community values are upheld,” Ms van Iersel said.

"The residents, businesses, families and older people who call Bangalow home, have such a strong commitment to making sure future development complements the village and this is reflected in the Draft Bangalow Village Plan.

"The plan aims to ensure that the things people love about Bangalow - the heritage buildings, the trees, the village feel, sense of community and natural environment are enhanced.

Council staff will be out and about in Bangalow in November, talking to people about the Draft Plan.

The Draft Bangalow Village Plan: Vision and Initiatives is on public exhibition until December 17.

To read the draft plan go to www.byron.nsw.gov.au/Community/Place-planning/Bangalow-Village-Plan

People can make submissions by going to www.yoursaybyronshire.com.au or via email submissions@byron.nsw.gov.au.