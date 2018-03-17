What should council do with the old hospital site?

THE Mullumbimby Hospital Site Project Reference Group (MHSPRG) is calling on the community for ideas for the best use of the old hospital site.

The hospital, which has buildings that contain asbestos, was closed in 2016 when the new Byron Central Hospital opened.

In 2017, after lobbying from the Byron Shire Council and the community, the NSW Government announced it was selling the site to the council for $1, with the condition that the council was responsible for making the site safe again.

A reference group was formed in November with the aim of coming up with recommendations about the best future use of the site.

Chairwoman of the group, Cr Jeanette Martin, said it was now time to ask the community for ideas.

"So many members of our community have fond memories of the old hospital,” she said.

"For 48 years it was a vital community space and that's why the MHSPRG is so keen to hear what people want to see on the site.

"We understand there will be challenges and constraints because of the asbestos and that the buildings themselves will have to go, but I know we will be able to work through this.”

Representatives from the MHSPRG and Council will be at the following locations to talk to people about their ideas for the hospital site:

Mullumbimby Community Market - March 17 (9am - 12noon)

Ocean Shores Shopping Centre- March 21 (4pm - 6pm)

Mullumbimby Farmers Market - March 23 (8:30am - 11am)

New Brighton Farmers Market - March 27 (8:30am - 11am)

Outside Santos in Mullumbimby - March 28 (9am - 12noon)

People can also provide ideas and do a survey online by going to council's website.