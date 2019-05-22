Menu
A forum for school principals will be held in Lismore this week.
What school principals will talk about at forum this week

22nd May 2019 9:00 AM
PUBLIC school principals from right across the Northern Rivers will meet with key education leaders in Lismore this week.

The forum will be held on Thursday, and will involve Department of Education Secretary Mark Scott, along with Georgina Harrisson, Deputy Secretary Educational Services, and Murat Dizdar, Deputy Secretary School Operations and Performance.

A highlight of the forums will be Mr Scott moderating a panel discussion featuring three leading principals sharing how their schools have improved and transformed.

The principals on the Lismore panel will be Dave Silcock from Alstonville High School, Pauline Houghton from Rous Public School and Gareth Hockings from Wyrallah Road Public School.

"Students are at the heart of everything we do in public schools,” Mr Scott said.

"But we know that our staff and school communities - whether it's school leaders and teachers or parents, carers and community members - are crucial to students feeling known, valued and cared for and continually improving their educational outcomes.

"Our forums aim to inspire our principals to continue to lead schools where every student, every teacher, every leader and every school improves every year.

"But equally we value the direct insights we gain through our principals at the forums and the opportunity to travel across the state we serve.”

This year's forums have the hashtag #NSWedforum19 and principals will be able to give instant feedback and ask questions through an online app.

Lismore Northern Star

