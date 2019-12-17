Menu
GOING FOR GOLD: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk after announcing the state will bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games. Northern NSW stands to share part of a windfall of jobs as Queensland gets ready to host the prestigious event. (AAP Image/Attila Csaszar)
News

What regions, northern NSW stand to gain from Olympic bid

Blake Antrobus
17th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
A JOBS boom. Fast-tracked road and rail projects. A massive influx of leading athletes, sport teams and international visitors into our regions and cities.

These are just some of the gains on the horizon as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk eyes off a bid for the Sunshine State host the Olympic Games in 2032.

And regional NSW isn’t being left out of the picture.

Plans are already being drawn up by political, tourismê and business leaders in the north to get the state ready to host the prestigious event in 12 years.

If successful, this bid would mean more roads, rail and marine infrastructure being fast-tracked to cater for the booming visitor numbers and an unprecedented surge in business for visitors and athletes looking to stay, acclimatise and train before the events.

More than 129,000 jobs are expected to be delivered from the global sporting event.

Regional councils in northern NSW are already planning how they can capitalise on a potential Olympic bid.

Lismore City Council’s tourism and events manager Mitch Lowe said the region could act as a training base for various teams leading into the Games.

“We have a wide variety of sporting infrastructure that would be suitable for teams in the lead-up,” Mr Lowe said.

“Our Albert Park facility is one of the best in Oceania and it would be the perfect base for baseball and softball teams.

“Lismore Memorial Baths and Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic facilities, along with Southern Cross University football complex and other facilities have previously been utilised by a number of high-level sporting organisations.”

A Clarence Valley Council spokesman said the city hosted rowing teams before the 2000 Sydney Games and had the capacity to accommodate rowing or sailing teams in the lead-up to any Queensland events.

He said the opening of the M1 Pacific Highway extension would significantly reduce travel time between the Clarence Valley and southeast Queensland.

What our councils expect:
(How the regions would benefit and what they could offer)

Lismore:

  • The region would benefit from both an economic perspective, through local supplies provided by businesses and branding/tourism dollars spent by visitors
  • We would look to be a training base for teams in various sports in the lead-up to the Games

    – Lismore City Council tourism and events manager Mitch Lowe

Clarence Valley:

  • We have the largest river on Australia’s east coast and would certainly be interested in hosting rowing or sailing teams prior to any Olympic Games in Brisbane
  • We hosted a number of state hockey tournaments through the year and would be interested in hosting teams if required
  • M1 Pacific Highway extension opening in 2020 will mean a significant reduction in travel time between the Clarence Valley and southeast Queensland

    – Clarence Valley Regional Council spokesman

