What regional NSW transport will look like in 40 years

ABOVE: A businessman chats on social media while a driverless car takes care of the rest. AndreyPopov

DRIVERLESS cars, electric vehicles and drones are the future of the NSW Transport system in regional NSW, according to a 40-year blueprint released in 2018.

The Future Transport Strategy in regional NSW outlines the state's commitment to long-term growth and connectivity between regional communities and industry.

It outlines 227 projects across regional NSW over the next 40 years.

Regional NSW is expected to grow by 700,000 people and freight movements are predicted to see a 25 percent increase across the state by 2056.

Future transport strategy investigated and outlined:

By 2056, two-thirds of us will live within 2km of a centre.

Increased use of e-bikes and motorised scooters.

Automated aerial mobility could be in use by 2056 (drones).

Rapid point-to-point services that could transform emergency services and deliveries.

If properly introduced, drones could be used for last mile freight delivery as well as the surveillance and rapid deployment of emergency personnel, maintenance crews or equipment.

Electric vehicle will become more affordable and there will be a wider range.

Outer metro and regional services - public transport connecting greater Sydney with outer metropolitan areas and regional NSW.

Demographer Bernard Salt said the reality remains that the 250,000 living across the Northern Rivers will be primarily dependant on motor vehicles.

"It may well be over the course of 10 or 20 years there will be greater use of autonomous vehicles and shared autonomous vehicles,” he said.

"That would be a game changer in terms of connectivity. Those living in Bangalow may not need their own car. You just book the car you want when you come into the office...then the car goes off and does something else.

"To me that's more efficient and a more bespoke and target way of making a region work in the future.

"By the 2030's you could find autonomous vehicles really making a difference to the connectivity and efficiency of places like the Northern Rivers.”

While new technologies are in the pipeline - such as uber air - the NSW Government's Future Transport 2056 report highlights that transport is already being transformed; gone are the days of paper maps, buying paper tickets and mobile apps offer real-time transport information.

"Ports and distribution centres are becoming fully automated, and freight is heading toward movements being tracked electronically at every step, in order to pass on efficiency gains to customers in the form of lower shipping costs and faster deliveries,” the report says.

"New ridesharing services, such as Uber, Taxify, and Ola, are reshaping the market for point to point travel in NSW.”