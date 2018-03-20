What regional NSW transport will look like in 40 years

The future of cars will look something similar to this Honda electric vehicle.

DRIVERLESS cars, electric vehicles and drones are the future of the NSW Transport system in regional NSW, a 40-year blueprint unveiled yesterday.

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey released the Future Transport Strategy in regional NSW, outlining the State's commitment to long-term growth and connectivity between regional communities and industry.

Mrs Pavey said months of community and industry consultation has ensured that the strategy's priorities reflect those of regional NSW.

"This strategy will guide the transport infrastructure pipeline over the next forty years, ensuring our beautiful regional communities are connected to regional centres and can thrive well into the future," Mrs Pavey said.

"The strategy outlines 227 projects across regional NSW over the next forty years."

Lismore MP Thomas George gave insight as to what will happen in the Northern Rivers.

"There will be many improvements such as Tabulam bridge over the Clarence River on the Bruxner Highway, and additional safety measures for corridor planning to try and take some more curves out of that highway to continue to improve it," Mr George said.

"Summerland Way takes a lot of traffic from Grafton travelling between Casino and Kyogle and up through to Brisbane so building a second bridge at Grafton will certainly provide an opportunity to leave the pacific highway there and have a more direct run in to Brisbane.

He said other improvements for the North Coast include the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway, and works to widen the corridor between Lismore and Bangalow.

"Other upgrades and possible infrastructure is we've allocated $2 million to doing a light rail study from Queensland to Tweed Heads and if that's a success we will look at possibly extending it down the coast where it's further populated."

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance said Future Transport 2056 is a step change in transport planning for regional NSW.

"In a major shift, this plan focuses on connections between regional cities and centres rather than on Sydney," Mr Constance said.

"To cater for increasing populations and freight movements, we are looking at the state as a whole transport network, rather than planning in isolation."

Regional NSW is expected to grow by 700,000 people and freight movements are predicted to see a 25 percent increase across the state by 2056.

Future transport Strategy investigates and outlines:

By 2056, two-thirds of us will live within 2km of a centre

Increased use of e-bikes and motorised scooters

Automated aerial mobility could be in use by 2056 (drones)

- Rapid point-to-point services that could transform emergency services and deliveries

- If properly introduced, drones could be used for last mile freight delivery as well as the surveillance and rapid deployment of emergency personnel, maintenance crews or equipment.