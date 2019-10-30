What rating did we give to our nurses and doctors?

EVALUATION: The survey was answered by adult patients who were admitted to 77 NSW public hospitals in 2018.

EVALUATION: The survey was answered by adult patients who were admitted to 77 NSW public hospitals in 2018.

NURSES at the Casino and District Memorial Hospital should give themselves a pat on the back -- 90 per cent of their patients have rated their care as "very good”.

The results of a new patient survey have been released today by the Bureau of Health Information.

Across all Northern NSW hospitals, 76 per cent of patients rated their overall care as very good, with 75 per cent choosing the same answer in Lismore, 77 per cent in Ballina, 75 per cent in Byron Bay and 77 per cent in Casino.

BHI chief executive, Dr Diane Watson, said most patients in provided positive ratings of their experiences of care in the Adult Admitted Patient Survey.

"Overall, almost all patients (94 per cent) rated their care as very good or good,” Dr Watson said.

"About eight in 10 patients (79 per cent) told us they would speak highly of the care they received during their hospital stay if asked by friends and family.”

Patients were particularly positive about the healthcare professionals -- doctors and nurses -- who delivered their care, and the results reflected notable improvements from the previous year's survey.

In Northern NSW, 85 per cent of patients rated their nurses as "very good”, with 85 per cent giving the same answer in Lismore, 81 per cent in Ballina, 83 per cent in Byron Bay and 90 per cent in Casino.

State-wide, 76 per cent of patients rated their nurses as "very good” - up from 71 per cent in 2017.

Doctors also had very good local ratings.

In Northern NSW, 77 per cent of patients rated their doctors as "very good”, with 78 per cent giving the same answer in Lismore, 76 per cent in Ballina, 71 per cent in Byron Bay and 83 per cent in Casino.

State-wide, 72 per cent of NSW patients rated their doctors as very good - up from 69 per cent in 2017.

The survey results also show areas where improvements could be made to the delivery of care.

When asked if the hospital offered a document summarising the care they received, only 57 per cent of Northern NSW patients answered affirmatively, with only 49 per cent answer 'yes' in Lismore, 72 per cent in Ballina, 54 per cent in Byron Bay and 66 per cent in Casino.

In terms of the waiting time from the moment the doctor said the patient needed surgery or a procedure, only 28 per cent of patients state-wide waited less than a month, with 23 per cent in Northern NSW.

Only 26 per cent waited less than a month in Lismore, 20 per cent in Ballina, and just 12 per cent in Byron Bay. Byron Central did not record a rate in this question.