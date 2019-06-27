What rapping granny rhymes about

Granny Margaret Sparks is looking forward to welcoming other older poets like Jo King.

Granny Margaret Sparks is looking forward to welcoming other older poets like Jo King.

Rapping nana Jo King is tired of playing life safe - now she's ready to take on Byron Bay with her newfound talent.

For years, she played "life safe, doing the right thing and trying to fit in".

Not any more. Ms King will be one of 15 Gold Coast and Northern NSW residents over the age of 70 participating in slam poetry workshops this weekend, in preparation for the Byron Writers Festival in August.

The slamming seniors will be doing these workshops through a program aptly titled Gran Slam and is being conducted by age and disability service organisation, Feros Care.

Ms King, of Carool in the Tweed Shire, said she was excited to be able to step out of her comfort zone and tell the world how she feels.

"What is important to me now is to get my thoughts and feelings out.

"For years, I have been writing notes and hoping that I could get them all into some kind of cohesive format. I would love to leave my children some of the things I have learned and some of my wisdom.

"It doesn't matter who you come across there is always something they can contribute. You need to start to express yourself."

Ms King will be joined by Kingscliff's Margaret Sparks who said she too will be "in the face" of young people about the social issues that matters most to her.

Mrs Sparks said she wanted younger generations to care as much about the environment and the beauty of Northern NSW as she did.

She thinks slam poetry is a great way to get seniors’ message across.

"I think slam poetry is a wonderful way to get across, people of our age groups will have their own ideas from the past," she said.

"The young people will enjoy this poetry, it is very similar to rap, so they will be able hear our ideas on environment and social issues."

OTHER NEWS

Backlash against shock Miss Supercars axing

Comic book ice smuggling accused's heroic act

Secret meeting behind disgraced exec's early release

The first workshops will be held this Saturday and Sunday, June 29-30.

For more information visit their website, www.feroscare.com.au/granslam.

The Byron Writers Festival will be held from August 2-4.