What QLD border restrictions tightening means for Tweed

QUEENSLAND'S border shutdown is set to be ramped up as Friday brings new restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister for Police and Corrective Services Mark Ryan announced the tightening of security this morning, less than a week after the initial border restrictions.

Anyone who is not a Queensland resident or considered exempt from the restrictions will not be able to enter the sunshine state from 12.01am Friday April 3, 2020.

People with an exemption must have a border pass prior to crossing the border.

The new restrictions replace the current arrangements which enable people to cross the border provided they self-quarantine for 14 days. Mr Ryan said additional barriers will be erected in the streets of Coolangatta.

"Freight transport services are exempt and will be allowed through without a border pass permit," he said.

"Now is not the time to be travelling interstate unnecessarily.

"Unless you are a Queensland resident or have an exemption such as you work here or are required to travel for medical reasons, or are involved in freight transportation, you will be turned away.

"We are giving people plenty of warning about the stronger border controls that are being put in place.

"We are doing this in the interests of community safety."

The announcement comes after Mines Minister Anthony Lynham today announced that Queensland would close its borders from midnight Saturday to interstate FIFO workers unless they were critical to a project's operations.

Mayor Katie Milne along with Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliot and State Member for Lismore Janelle Saffin are just some of the Tweed's leaders who are also calling for NSW shut the border and bring in similar measures.

Currently, Queenslanders can enter NSW without restrictions however must still abide with other coronavirus protection measures.

This prompted a warning today from Tweed Byron Police Superintendent David Roptell that tourists caught staying in accommodation for a holiday on the Tweed risk being fined $1000.

Since Queensland implemented border restrictions on Wednesday last week, 19,760 vehicles have been intercepted and police have issued 1451 quarantine orders to people crossing the border.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the stronger measures will reduce the need for police to conduct follow-up quarantine checks for those who are directed to self-isolate when crossing the border.

"Importantly, penalties may apply to any non-Queensland resident without an exemption who enters the state," she said.