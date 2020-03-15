Menu
QantasLink flight attendant Meaghan Hadleigh, Capt Shane Brown, Capt Andrew Shearer and Flight Attendant Guy Lewis on a recent service to Cairns.
What Qantas flights from Ballina to Sydney will cost

Javier Encalada
15th Mar 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 16th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
QANTASLINK will start daily return services between Ballina-Byron and Sydney on March 29.

The service will add more than 36,000 seats on the route each year.

Flights will be operated by a 50-seat Q300 aircraft.

Back in January, when the new service was announced, the airline offered for a week special fares of $115 one-way between Ballina and Sydney, for travel from March 29 to October 25, 2020.

Currently, when the flights aren't on sale, they start from $233 one-way.

Ballina will be Qantas' 12th destination in NSW after Sydney, Albury, Armidale, Coffs Harbour, Dubbo, Lord Howe Island, Moree, Newcastle, Port Macquarie, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga.

The new flights add to Jetstar's services to Ballina, with the low-cost carrier operating direct flights from Sydney and Melbourne.

Qantas Domestic CEO Andrew David said demand for premium travel to the region was increasing and the new flights would give travellers even more choice.

"Byron Bay continues to be an incredibly popular destination for holiday-makers of all types," Mr David said.

"We've seen more and more luxury hotels established in recent years and we think it's the right time for Qantas to again fly directly to Ballina."

"Our frequent flyers have been asking for this for some time and we think they'll enjoy the option of flying on Qantas and the benefits our premium service offers including lounge access before they fly out of Sydney."

