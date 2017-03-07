What passes for advice these days? OPINION

It's easy to get sucked into the black hole of 'tips and tricks' online.

BACK IN the day when "women's" magazines actually performed some sort of a service for stay-at-home mums who didn't get out much, handy hint columns were widespread and often useful. Now, of course, the magazines mostly exist to peddle lies about celebrities, give grieving people false hope by contacting dead relatives, and give the sick something to read in the waiting room at the doctor's surgery.

But the hints that used to be sent in by your granny have not disappeared. They've just changed their name.

Welcome to the weird and wonderful world of life hacks.

The internet is awash with hints on how to improve the quality of your life using items found around the house. Without life hack videos (and, of course, mini-movies of cats playing the piano and cruising around the house on the back of a robotic vacuum cleaner - trust me, there are hundreds), I doubt YouTube would exist.

Scared you'll lost your valuables at the beach? Simply wash out an old sunscreen bottle of the appropriate size and shape and conceal your keys and mobile phone within.

Are you constantly frustrated when trying to open those dastardly welded plastic blister packs? A can-opener does the trick.

Too lazy to hold a bowl of popcorn while surfing the net or watching a movie? Wear your hoodie jacket back-to-front and fill the hood with your snack; it nestles right under your chin. If your neck is unusually limber, you could ostensibly eliminate the need to use your hands also.

Need to save yourself a minute or three while slicing cherry tomatoes in half? Arrange them on an upturned plate and place another on top, right way up; apply light pressure and slice sideways through the whole lot at once. (Note: this only works if your knife is super sharp.)

It seems that we are all so terribly, terribly busy these days that anything that saves you a minute a day is considered worthy of promoting on the internet. You could argue that we'd be less busy if we spent less time looking for ways to save time, but where's the fun in that? If we don't learn how to turn empty vodka bottles into drinking glasses (!!) or sit your kid in a laundry basket in the bath so their toys don't float out of reach, then you're not giving yourself a chance to enjoy life fully. My life would be much poorer had I not learned to sit my laptop on an empty open egg carton to keep it cool, or prop takeaway pizzas on a used soft drink bottle on the seat of my car to prevent the toppings from sliding off.

Trust me. They all work.