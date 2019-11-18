What NSW is buying at ALDI

Jan 25, 2001: Shoppers at new discount supermarket chain Aldi at Bankstown, PicKelly/Rohan. NSW / Shopping bags retail stores logo logos

Exclusive: ALDI shoppers have spoken - a cheap bottle of Rose, toilet paper and baby wipes are the three most popular items at the bargain supermarket chain across Australia.

The supermarket's results of its new People's Pick Awards, obtained by News Corp, has revealed customers also love a low carb protein bread, lemon stain remover, Canadian maple syrup, cheese and bacon.

The awards were decided by 22,000 shoppers who voted for their favourite items across its stores. No item in the list of the top ten most popular items nationally is above $10.

Across Australia, the most popular item overall was a bottle of South Point Estate Rose from Victoria at just $4.99, followed by their private label Mamia Fragrance Free Baby Wipes (80 pack) for just $1.89.

Winning products for ALDI People’s Picks Awards for Australian shoppers' favourite items. Alcohol: South Point Estate Rosé (Overall winner – 1st Place)

Their own Confidence Toilet Tissue 3 ply brand in a came in at third place for $7.99.

Other popular items include Bakers Life Lower Carb, Higher Protein Bread, Di San Ultra Degreaser Pre Wash Lemon Stain Remover, Urban Eats Spinach and Feta Gozleme, Cowbelle Tasty Block Cheese, Berg Middle Bacon (one kilo), Brookdale's 100% Pure Canadian Maple Syrup and chocolate wafer biscuits known as Storck Knoppers.

Winning products for ALDI People’s Picks Awards for Australian shoppers' favourite items. Beauty and Personal Care: Confidence Toilet Tissue 3 ply (Overall winner – 3rd Place)

In NSW, some of the most popular products by suburb are:

*Maroubra - Storck Knoppers, Logix Platinum Dishwashing Tablets 40pk

*Dover Heights - Damora Seaweed Rice Crackers

*Randwick - Veuve Monsigny Brut Champagne

*Waterloo - Moser Roth Milk Chocolate

*Pennant Hills - Confidence Facial Tissue 2 ply/224pk

*Parramatta - Veuve Monsigny Brut Champagne, Mamia Crawler Unisex Nappies 6-11kg 56pk, Bramwells Crunchy Peanut Butter

Winning products for ALDI People’s Picks Awards for Australian shoppers' favourite items. Bakery: Bakers Life Lower Carb, Higher Protein Bread

*Penrith and Kings Cross - South Point Estate Rosé

*North Sydney - Veuve Monsigny Brut Champagne

*Sydney CBD - South Point Estate Rosé

*Blacktown - Bon Appetit Chocolate Chip Mini French Brioche Rolls 8pk

*Newington - Urban Eats Feta & Spinach Gozleme

*St Clair - Essential Health Paw Paw & Aloe Vera Ointment

*Manly - Just Organic Apple Cider

Winning products for ALDI People’s Picks Awards for Australian shoppers' favourite items. Pantry: Brookdale 100% Pure Canadian Maple Syrup

Retail Doctor Group CEO Brian Walker told News Corp ALDI have around 15-17 per cent in market share and are growing with a "narrow product range and a high focus on quality".

"Up until now they have had a successful destinational strategy where they have put themselves in areas that are accessible without being near the other main supermarkets," he said.

Winning products for ALDI People’s Picks Awards for Australian shoppers' favourite items. Cleaning and Laundry: Di San Ultra Degreaser Pre Wash Lemon Stain Remover

"Alcohol is a big factor of success for ALDI, with their top item being under $5 … they take categories like this and do their best to own it."

"They have also done a good job at increasing their cache with Australian consumers, and they have also penetrated the middle class of Australia, not just the working class who may be more price conscious."

Winning products for ALDI People’s Picks Awards for Australian shoppers' favourite items. Freezer: Urban Eats Spinach and Feta Gozleme

Retail expert Associate Professor Gary Mortimer from Queensland's University of Technology also told News Corp ALDI's growth also comes from its wide range of private label products.

"For many years, Australian shoppers discounted the quality of private label products in supermarkets but ALDI's entry into the market started to legitimise these products and they've also encouraged the major supermarkets to invest millions in the improvement of them," he said.

Winning products for ALDI People’s Picks Awards for Australian shoppers' favourite items. Snacks and Sweets: Storck Knoppers Box

His comments come as rival Coles has just signed a private label deal with Sainsbury's in the UK to increase its home brand offering.

Coles' private-label ranges now make up a record 30 per cent of all sales revenue and CEO Steve Cain has said his target is 40 per cent.

Prof Mortimer said ALDI's biweekly specials which are far more frequent than Coles and Woolworths have also created a cult following, despite not offering online delivery, Click & Collect or a reward points program.

"They don't try to be something they're not … they rotate weekly specials people clearly keep coming back for," he added.

ALDI's Communications and Customer Service Director Adrian Christie told News Corp they heavily scrutinise what goes on their shelves.

Winning products for ALDI People’s Picks Awards for Australian shoppers' favourite items. Meat, Small Goods and Deli: Berg Middle Bacon

"We test it twice and if there's any gap in manufacturing we work with suppliers to get it up to scratch," he said.

"We also secure close relationships with wineries and other suppliers across Australia to create products to a quality we want."

Mr Christie said their focus is on efficiency to offer lower prices.

Winning products for ALDI People’s Picks Awards for Australian shoppers' favourite items. Fridge, Dairy and Eggs: Cowbelle Tasty Block Cheese

"We have no music in stores or token in supermarket trolleys so we can reduce operating costs and deliver lower price points," he said.

"Our lemon stain remover at $1.25 would give you reassurance you have nothing to lose by trying it."