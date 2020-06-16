What next for North Lismore Plateau development?

DEVELOPER Winten Property Group stopped work at the North Lismore Plateau, but vowed to “push on” when the Land and Environment Court ruled the development consent to be “invalidly made, void and of no effect” in May.

So what are Winten’s plans for the 433-lot residential development?

Winten’s lawyers are preparing to make an appeal in the Land and Environment Court.

While they do that, Winten’s planners are working to lodge another development application with Lismore City Council, this time for a section of land covering about 100 lots.

“An appeal is possible and likely, we’re not sure of the time frame on that,” Winten’s development manager Jim Punch said.

“We are also looking at lodging a DA over the first stage of the project to see if we can get it up and running, it doesn’t have all of the environmental issues that were raised in court.

“We started the marketing campaign, and there’s been a lot of interest in those lots.”

Civil works on the site were under way for some time before it stopped in May, and there is visible evidence of land clearing and earth moving.

Earthworks have left parts of the site exposed, and Mr Punch said they would remediate the land to prevent sediment from running into waterways.

However, their contractors cannot return to the site until they are cleared by appropriate authorities.

“We were halfway through doing excavation work,” Mr Punch said.

“That’s the danger of this process, of stopping work.

“We need to stabilise the land so there’s no run-off, we left the site quite quickly.”

After a prolonged battle, Bundjalung Elders Council chairman Mickey Ryan who led the Land and Environment Court challenge is holding out hope the court’s decision will not be overturned in an appeal.

The land is of great significance to his ancestors and to the Bundjalung people.

“How do you keep something sacred? You leave it alone,” he said.

Meanwhile, plans by the Plateau North Property Group for a 744-lot residential development at North Lismore Plateau remain unchanged.