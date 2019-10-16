Menu
NEW BUSINESSES: The Village shopping complex in Goonellabah is set to welcome two new stores in coming weeks.
What new stores are coming to Goonellabah?

Jackie Munro
by
16th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
TWO new stores are set to open soon at a Goonellabah shopping centre.

Work has been under way over recent weeks at The Village Goonellabah shopping complex, which is owned by Exceed Capital, as the centre prepares for two new tenants.

Exceed Capital managing director Vaughan Hayne said the shopping complex has been undergoing a number of upgrades, including new paintwork and a new facade on the exterior of the building.

"We have been evolving the current centre to a modern convenience," he said.

My Hayne said contractors have been on site in recent weeks preparing the complex to introduce two new tenants, which include a barber and a beauty salon.

Local businesses NUMAK Barber and Affordable Beauty Goonellabah are set to move into the complex in coming weeks once construction is completed.

The new businesses will join the complex's existing stores, which includes Target Country, Coles and Liquorland, as well as independent eateries, a butcher, pharmacy and newsagent.

Mr Hayne said the facility upgrade work is still under way and is due to be completed in mid November.

