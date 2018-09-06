What nbn speeds will Lismore be able to access and when?

ROLL CALL: Regional Development Australia Northern Rivers NSW director Tim Williamson and NBN local NSW/ACT head Amber Dornbusch at the deployment of NBN in Lismore.

ROLL CALL: Regional Development Australia Northern Rivers NSW director Tim Williamson and NBN local NSW/ACT head Amber Dornbusch at the deployment of NBN in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

NINETY per cent of businesses and residents in Lismore will access 50mps broadband speeds as part of the nbn network, as construction to connect more than 8600 premises kicks off.

Access to the network is expected to be by around April 2019.

Nearly 13,300 residents and businesses in parts of the Lismore Shire Council area already able to connect to a plan over the nbn access network on nbn Fixed Line or nbn Fixed Wireless.

Head of nbn local Amber Dornbusch said they encourage local residents to start shopping around to find a provider and plan that suits their needs.

"All of our fixed line technologies offer at least 25mps download and 5mps upload. At least 90 per cent will have access to at least 50mps download and 20mps upload.

"For many homes and businesses that's a drastic improvement to what they had access to previously."

"There's more than 150 different providers and a bunch of different plans offering different value propositions."

Director of Regional Development Australia Northern Rivers Tim Williamson said the nbn rollout was critical for regional areas.

"The issue for Lismore and regional areas is to keep up with connectivity and speeds that are expected in metro areas and we believe nbn is getting up to that mark.

"We'd like to attract new and digitally connected to the region out of the metro regions and to do that we need the same speeds and the access to services the nbn can provide.