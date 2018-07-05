Millennials’ biggest driving fear...parallel parking No.1

Parallel parking was rated the most stressful driving act in a survey of 1155 Aussies.

TRAFFIC torment is based on age with research showing Millennials and Baby Boomers are stressed by different driving manoeuvres.

Parallel parking is the biggest stress for 18-34-year-old drivers, with almost half rating it as the most anxiety inducing act they have to undertake while behind the wheel. Yet only 20 per cent of drivers aged over 55 consider driving into a parallel spot to be an issue.

The fact that many modern cars feature reversing cameras with parking sensors, with some new cars even equipped with automated parking functions, may mean that many younger drivers simply have not had the practise to become confident.

The contrasting stressors are revealed in a survey of more than 1150 drivers by insurance market comparison outfit compare the market, which asked drivers to rate six common driving situations: merging into traffic, changing lanes, parallel parking, getting onto a busy roundabout, hill starts and reverse parking.

Company spokeswoman Abigail Koch says it is vital that drivers regularly practise the manoeuvres they are most afraid of.

Millennials rate parallel parking as the biggest stress they encounter behind the wheel.

"Our driving pain points seem to change dramatically as we age. The dreaded parallel park strikes fear in the heart of more inexperienced drivers, however after years on the road, it seems that changing lanes during busy traffic is of most concern to senior drivers (60 years plus)," Koch says.

"Older motorists are happy to enter a busy roundabout without any drama, whereas Millennials can merge into traffic to their heart's content."

The survey identified changing lanes as another key issue to send the pulse-rate rocketing. Almost a third of drivers rated the lane-change as the most stressful situation they face on their daily commute. That number grows to 41 per cent for drivers aged over 65.

In contrast, only 17 per cent were worried about hill starts - possibly reflecting the prevalence of automatic transmissions and hill-hold features in modern cars.