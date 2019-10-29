What makes this wine bar one of the best in Australia

Supernatural Cellars owner Peter Windrim is excited to offer a unique natural experience with wines from around the world at the new venue in Byron Bay.

BYRON Bay's Supernatural Cellars has been recognised as one of the best slices of wine paradise in Australia.

Supernatural Cellars won the inaugural Young Gun of Wine Maverick award, which recognises the venue that is pushing the boundaries the most.

The Maverick award is for the Wineslinger that has their own unique swagger, breaking new ground, rattling the cage, and making a difference.

Announced last night, the win comes after the venue was selected in the Young Gun of Wine 2019 Wineslinger Top 50 Venues list - the wine guru's guide to the best haunts across Australia right now, where wine is served with a sense of fun and adventure.

A panel of 100 wine and hospitality experts - comprised in equal parts of winemakers, sommeliers and journalists - voted on the top 50.

"This list provides the insider's guide to the places that the toughest critics in wine choose to have a ripping time," Young Gun of Wine, founder Rory Kent said.

"These are places defined by fun, not formality. It's the wine concept, the food, the staff, the setting, and that special something that gets you onto the top 50."

On the inclusion, Supernatural co-owner Peter Windrim said it was "flattering" to be included in such a "strong" list.

Supernatural boasts an honest offering with their natural wines, supporting farmers rather than selling wines to make a margin.

"To make wine with the harmony of nature without chemicals in things is a wonderful art form. That's what I'm championing, so it's nice the guys at the Wineslinger have noticed this quite early on," Mr Windrim said.

The venue opened in March, and is designed to be an antidote to the old-fashioned serious wine bar - and opts instead for a darker, moodier vibe with a bit of cheek.

"I wanted the detail of the bar to be quiet, natural and cosmic at the same time but also not typically Byron.

"I also didn't want it to be wanky, because wine can be so isolating to people. Wine was something that was robbed by aristocrats and scientists and they gave it a new terminology that other people couldn't understand. It was something made by pure farmers and artisans, then all of a sudden, it was being preached as this revered substance, where in actual fact it's just grape juice."

Expect to use your imagination when dining at Supernatural, where wine is spoken about in metaphors in a down to earth sense.

Tasting notes provoke feelings, like 'foreplay and caramelised figs' and 'holding hands for the first time'.

"I want customers to come in and not get wine speak. I want them to feel it and want to find it themselves," Mr Windrim said.