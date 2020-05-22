Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Earthworks at a development in North Lismore.
Earthworks at a development in North Lismore.
News

What made news on the Northern Rivers this week?

Cathy Adams
22nd May 2020 5:15 PM

WITH a subscription to The Northern Star, you get access to all the latest news.

Here are some of our top stories of the week.

 

For all the latest Northern Rivers news, subscribe to The Northern Star here.

northern rivers community gateway northern rivers council northern rivers crime northern rivers education northern rivers health northern rivers news northern rivers sport northwrn rivers development
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman dies after car and truck collide

        Woman dies after car and truck collide

        News THE woman died after the car she was travelling in collided with a truck.

        Service station employee threatened with knife during holdup

        premium_icon Service station employee threatened with knife during holdup

        News POLICE are investigating the circumstances around an armed robbery which occured at...

        'CRIMINAL OFFENCE': Virus propaganda in government letter

        premium_icon 'CRIMINAL OFFENCE': Virus propaganda in government letter

        News Woman extremely upset after find in a sealed letter from government

        Cheers to readers as libraries (and pubs) open June 1

        Cheers to readers as libraries (and pubs) open June 1

        News OVER 70s and those at risk to use library in first hour of opening.