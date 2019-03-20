Successful business representing region at Global Food Forum

Martin Brook has been invited to speak at the Global Food Forum in Sydney.

BROOKFARM co-founder Martin Brook has been invited to speak at the Global Food Forum in Sydney today.

Presented by The Australian, The Global Food Forum brings together Australia's leading Agribusiness Leaders, setting the agenda for Australia's $150bn agribusiness sector in what is a critical time for agriculture globally.

Brookfarm, began life as a macadamia farm in the Byron hinterland over 30 years ago.

Today the company produces world-class premium mueslis, granolas, oils, muesli bars and premium nut blends, all featuring Australia's native nut, the macadamia and exports to 16 countries.

Martin Brook will speak on the importance of "Value-adding agriculture".

The Brook family interests have expanded to include the Cape Byron Distillery, using botanicals from their own rainforest to produce their award winning Brookies Byron Dry Gin.

The forum will also feature an address by Federal Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources The Hon. David Littleproud MP, Costco Australia CEO Patrick Noone and Sir Rod Eddington AO.

Brook was delighted and proud to be representing not only Brookfarm but the Northern Rivers at this important Global Food Forum.

"The Northern Rivers has an impressive track record of quality value adding our agricultural products," commented Martin Brook.

"Our region is now being recognised not just in Australia but in key overseas markets, a unique Northern Rivers brand has been created."